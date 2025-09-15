/'Young people will be very happy': Trump gives BIG update on US-China TikTok deal - Here's what he said

US President Trump announced progress in talks with China on a TikTok deal, highlighting its importance to young Americans. The deal depends on China’s stance, with a framework reached. Trump plans to discuss further with Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 15) announced a deal with a “certain company,” revealing that talks with China have gone ‘very well.’ Though he did not name TikTok, he highlighted that it this company was the one that “young people” in the US “very much wanted to save.” He also said in a post on Truth Social that he will be speaking to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep 19). The trade meeting is still ongoing in Europe, and the EU is also a part of it, said Trump. At the time of publishing this article, US Treasury chief Scott Bessent announced that the US and China reached a 'framework' TikTok deal.
This comes after Trump told reporters in New Jersey that the deal depends “largely on China’s stance.” “It doesn’t matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it… We may let it die, or we may…I don't know,” Trump had said. This deadline is the fourth extension provided to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, that was asked by federal regulations to either sell or shut down its US operations. The original deadline was set for January 2025, but Trump has continued to delay enforcement.
Trump previously indicated that he had potential American buyers lined up for TikTok, but the deal has stalled due to the complexities of China’s approval, especially concerning the sharing of TikTok’s valuable algorithm with US investors. Progress on the deal was first made public in the spring, with plans to separate TikTok’s US operations into a new company owned by US stakeholders. However, the plan was temporarily halted after China voiced its opposition, coinciding with Trump’s tough stance on tariffs against Chinese goods. Since beginning his second presidential term, Trump has refrained from enforcing the law requiring TikTok’s sale or shutdown, extending deadlines several times—first in April, then in June, and most recently, until September.
