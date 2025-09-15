/'Young people will be very happy': Trump gives BIG update on US-China TikTok deal - Here's what he said

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 15) announced a deal with a “certain company,” revealing that talks with China have gone ‘very well.’ Though he did not name TikTok, he highlighted that it this company was the one that “young people” in the US “very much wanted to save.” He also said in a post on Truth Social that he will be speaking to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep 19). The trade meeting is still ongoing in Europe, and the EU is also a part of it, said Trump. At the time of publishing this article, US Treasury chief Scott Bessent announced that the US and China reached a 'framework' TikTok deal.

This comes after Trump told reporters in New Jersey that the deal depends “largely on China’s stance.” “It doesn’t matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it… We may let it die, or we may…I don't know,” Trump had said. This deadline is the fourth extension provided to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, that was asked by federal regulations to either sell or shut down its US operations. The original deadline was set for January 2025, but Trump has continued to delay enforcement.

