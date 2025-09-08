/India to revoke TikTok ban amid resetting ties with China? What Indian minister said

As India is resetting its ties with China amid the ongoing tariff war escalated by the United States, there has been speculation about New Delhi's TikTok ban decision. It was also triggered when TikTok became accessible on a few networks, including Airtel and Vodafone, last month. A few days later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China after seven years for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders expressed confidence in the renewed ties, and the Chinese premier said that the 'elephant and dragon' should be friends. As New Delhi and Beijing showed their eagerness to give a new chance to their relationship, social media in India was abuzz with talk of the revocation of the ban on TikTok and PUBG. However, Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has now broken his silence on the issue.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say?

In an interview with Moneycontrol, said that the matter has not been discussed in any of the government meetings so far. He also said that there has been no proposal about it till now. When asked if Chinese investors would again become active in the Indian tech ecosystem, he said that whatever is decided, and whenever it is done, it will be shared with the people of the country. "We will see as it happens. Policies will be clearly shared with everybody. We are a very transparent country," he minister said.

Earlier in Aug, when TikTok was suddenly accessible, the Indian government officials issued a statement saying that India has not lifted the ban on TikTok, after media reports claimed that the popular Chinese social media platform appeared to be back for some users. “Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading,” official sources said on Friday (Aug 22).

Why was TikTok banned?

In what was described as a 'digital strike', the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps in June 2020. The decision came shortly after a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Citing serious concerns over national security and user data privacy, the government viewed these apps as potential threats. The main concern was that the app might be allowing the Chinese government to access Indian user data for surveillance of Indians or for spying on them. The initial temporary ban was later made permanent in 2021 following continued tensions at the border. As a result, TikTok lost access to its largest user base, which exceeded 200 million in India.