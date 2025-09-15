/'We may let it die, or...': Trump hints TikTok deal could fail, cites China as a key factor

US President Donald Trump on Monday (September 15) expressed uncertainty over TikTok's future, suggesting he might allow the application to “die” as the deadline for a potential deal nears. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump noted that whether the agreement happens depends largely on China’s stance, adding, "It doesn’t matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it." He was quoted as saying, “I may or may not. We are negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may…I don't know. It depends on China. It doesn't matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it,” Trump said.



This deadline marks the fourth extension Trump has granted since federal regulations first required ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to either sell or shut down its US operations. The original deadline was set for January 2025, but Trump has continued to delay enforcement.

Trump previously indicated that he had potential American buyers lined up for TikTok, but the deal has stalled due to the complexities of China’s approval, especially concerning the sharing of TikTok’s valuable algorithm with US investors. Progress on the deal was first made public in the spring, with plans to separate TikTok’s US operations into a new company owned by US stakeholders. However, the plan was temporarily halted after China voiced its opposition, coinciding with Trump’s tough stance on tariffs against Chinese goods.

Since beginning his second presidential term, Trump has refrained from enforcing the law requiring TikTok’s sale or shutdown, extending deadlines several times—first in April, then in June, and most recently, until September.