United States President Donald Trump has slammed former president Barack Obama, accusing him of manufacturing a false story of 2016 election fraud. Trump was accused of using Russia to win the 2016 Presidential elections. In a post on Truth Social on Monday (July 21), Trump accused Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and other Democrats of participating in the false story and added that it was the “crime of the century.” Meanwhile, the White House also shared a post stating that Trump was hunted and now he is the hunter. This comes a day after Trump shared an AI-generated video of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting the former President in the Oval Office.

“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump's remark comes after the Department of Justice received a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, as per multiple reports. The criminal referral alleges that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election win. Gabbard's notice accused Obama and his top intelligence team — including former DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey — of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy.” In a post on X, Gabbard said that the goal of the above-mentioned people was to "usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people." She added, "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."

Trump's AI video about Obama