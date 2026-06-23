/Trump signs orders on quantum computers and cryptography: What do they mean for your data privacy?

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday (June 23) aimed at accelerating the development of quantum computing, a cutting-edge technology that could potentially outpace today's supercomputers. According to White House science and technology advisor Michael Kratsios, Trump's orders direct US government agencies to work with the private sector to develop a quantum computer usable for scientific research "by 2028." The second order signed by Trump involves cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography, or encryption that is able to withstand decryption by a quantum computer. Kratsios said the order "accelerates the migration" of quantum-proof cryptography to 2031.

What is quantum computers?

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A quantum computer is a device that is a step ahead of today's most powerful supercomputers. It uses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems. Instead of relying on standard digital technology, it processes massive amounts of information simultaneously by using subatomic particles (like electrons or photons) called qubits. The leading US firms developing quantum computers, including IBM, Microsoft and Google, each aim to deliver the first large-scale commercial device by 2029.

The qubits can exist in multiple states at once allowing a massive processing power. It is done through three main scientific phenomena: Superposition - because of which a test of millions of possibilities can be done all at once; Entanglement: in which qubits can be linked together in pairs. Changing the state of one qubit instantly changes the other, drastically speeding up data processing; Interference: in which the computer creates a mathematical wave of probabilities, canceling out wrong answers and amplifying the correct solution.

However, these computers are not meant for everyday tasks like browsing the internet or gaming. Instead, they excel at specific, highly complex tasks like simulating molecular structures to discover lifesaving drugs in days instead of decades, breaking existing encryption codes, while also creating unhackable communication networks, optimising global supply chains, fleet.

What is cryptography?

Cryptography is the science of hiding or securing information so that only the intended recipient can read it. It is the mechanics behind the basic and complex idea of data privacy in today's digital world. Every cryptographic system relies on two continuous processes - encryption - which means converting plain, readable text into unreadable code, also called “ciphertext," and decryption - which means converting that unreadable code back into its original plain text. “Post-Quantum Cryptography” (PQC) refers to new cryptographic algorithms designed to secure digital data against attacks from both quantum computers and traditional supercomputers.

What do they mean for your data privacy?