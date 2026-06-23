/'If they’re not behaving...': Trump issues BIG warning to Iran amid disagreements on nuclear inspection, Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 23) once again warned Iran saying that it would respond if Iran failed to honour its agreement signed last week. This comes after Iran closed Strait of Hormuz amid Israel's action on Hezbollah and Tehran disagreed with US Vice President JD Vance's statement on nuclear inspection. Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim US-Iran deal last week, more than three months after the US and Israel attacked Iran. Trump also said that Iran was supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food exclusively from the United States.

“If Iran doesn’t live up to their agreement, or if they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters when asked about the future of the understanding reached between the two countries. "All that money's coming back in the form of purchases of food which they desperately need. They have 91 million people, they can't feed them. So, the money that we lift is going to go to our farmers," Trump asserted. Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran would agree to extensive weapons inspections as part of efforts to ensure what he called “nuclear honesty” in the years ahead. “Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections to ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’ long into the future,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

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