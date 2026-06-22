/Trump calls New York Times ‘treasonous’, threatens multibillion-dollar lawsuit over Iran war coverage

US President Donald Trump launched an attack on the New York Times newspaper, describing it as “corrupt and failing”. He accused them of engaging in “treasonous” activity with "fake and made-up ‘facts’. He warned that he would be adding all these reports to a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against them.

He cited one particular analysis with the headline “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much,” and slammed the paper, calling it “unethical coward”. He argued that what changed is that Iran is at its worst phase, with a depleted army and navy, with inflation at 250 per cent. But the Hormuz is open, and the stock market is high.

“Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS. That’s what’s CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!!” wrote Trump in a Truth Social Post on Monday.

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The report from NYT argued that roughly 100 days later, the “country’s nuclear program, while heavily damaged, was not eliminated - its fate punted to future negotiation.” It argued that Iran's ballistic missile, it proxies remain at large, and the most significant result of the agreement of reopening of Hormuz was at risk due to the US's inability to control Israel. The report quotes MIT professor Caitlin Talmadge, an expert on the Persian Gulf security issues, “I think it’s a document that has resulted from the fact that the United States bit off more than it could chew and doesn’t want to escalate.”

Trump soon followed up with another post, this time calling them “criminals” and warning that a “multi-billion dollar” lawsuit was coming. “The way the Corrupt and Failing New York Times is covering stories on a very battered and beat up Iran, through FAKE & MADE UP “FACTS” is, in my opinion, “TREASONOUS.” I will be adding all of their false and ridiculous reporting to my multi Billion Dollar lawsuit against them. They are Criminals!” wrote an exasperated Trump.