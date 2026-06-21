/'Not a single FIR': Arvind Kejriwal questions lack action in Ram temple donation 'theft' case

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and the Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday launched a sharp criticism of the Centre and its probe agencies, CBI, and ED, regarding their complete inaction in the suspected ₹200 crore Ram temple donation theft case. He warned that the Government could fall if action was taken against the supposed high-profile names involved in the case. He further accused the centre of not even registering an FIR in relation to the multi-crore embezzlement case.

"The Ram Temple holds the faith of crores of Hindus. From that very Ram Temple, donations worth crores of rupees have been stolen, yet not a single FIR has been filed," wrote Kejriwal in a post on the social media platform X. “Whom is the government protecting? No matter how big the people involved in this sin may be, throw them straight into jail. Protecting the faith of crores of people is essential.”

In the accompanying video message, he attacked the BJP, which is in the government and centre, over its incompetence in dealing with the alleged theft or missing funds. Reports indicate that approximately ₹200 crore in cash and multiple boxes filled with gold, silver, and diamond jewellery have allegedly gone missing from the temple offerings.

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"They say very big names are involved. If action is taken, the government may also fall. In your opinion, who is more important to save? The government or the faith of hundreds of millions of people?" said Kejriwal.

The issue first broke when the Samajwadi Party leader, Pawan Pandey, publicly alleged that a massive sum between ₹5 crore and ₹7.5 crore in cash had been stolen directly from the temple's internal collection pools. Public anger grew rapidly, as BJP leader Dr Rajneesh Singh formally wrote to the Prime Minister on June 9, demanding a central intervention or a CBI investigation to clear the air. Following several raids, the state found ₹2 crore in unaccounted cash and ornaments at the residence of a temple trust employee.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the embezzlement allegations on June 13. The team contains Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. The SIT has directed Ram Temple trust officials and functionaries not to leave Ayodhya while the investigation enters a crucial phase. The SIT has a limited mandate; it can carry out enquiries and investigations, but can not issue warrants.