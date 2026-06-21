As the peace talks between US and Iran began in Switzerland on Sunday (June 21), US President Donald Trump reiterated that he will hit Iran "very hard again". Reminding Tehran of the attack last week, Trump threatened Iran to stop its proxies, or Hezbollah, in Lebanon, "from causing trouble", else face more intense attacks.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Meanwhile, US Vice President in his interaction with the media in Switzerland, ahead of the talks called it a historic moment and said “The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf?”, said Vance in his interaction with the media as the talks, dubbed the “Lake Lucerne Summit,” got underway.

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