/Trump shares map showing Hormuz as 'Strait of Trump' hours after saying Iran will have to 'cry uncle' to end blockade

US President Donald Trump has shared a modified map that renamed the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump." This comes after the US president said that negotiations to end the Iran war are now being done remotely, describing ongoing discussions as ‘telephonic’ due to the logistical challenges of long-distance travel. Iran has send a new proposal to the US via Pakistan to end the war. However, it was reported earlier that Trump is unhappy with the proposal and is not likely to accept it. Trump sharing a post naming the Hormuz as “Strait of Trump” is interesting as the US blockade of the key shipping route continues with America claiming that Iran desperately wants it open and Iranian oil infrastructure is collapsing due to the blockade. The president’s comments also resulted in a dramatic surge in energy markets, with Brent oil futures climbing 7.6 per cent to $119.69 per barrel—the highest valuation since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

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While the US is focussed on economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, Trump has just on Apr 17 called the strategic oil route "Strait of Iran" in a post thanking the Iranian government for allowing full passage through the route after the ceasefire. Meanwhile, reports suggest the administration has also considered formally renaming the route the "Strait of America" if the US secures long-term control. The Strait of Hormuz is blocked by both Americans and Iranians despite ongoing ceasefire. Trump on Wednesday said that in order to end a blockade he imposed in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran would have to “cry uncle” and “give up.” “The blockade is genius. The blockade is 100 percent foolproof, which shows how good our Navy is,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked how long it would continue. “Now, they have to cry uncle, that’s all they have to do. Just say, ‘We give up,’” he said, adding that their economy is “dead.”

What we know about the status of Iran-US talks?

The talks between Iran and the US to end the war has been stalled all over again. Hopes has revived for peace efforts as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad, Pakistan, at least three times in 48 hours. Araghchi forwarded a new proposal to the Trump administration via Pakistan. However, reports indicated that Trump was unhappy with the proposal and is unlikely to accept it. The proposal was reportedly a three stage process. The first stage demanded a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage called for lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage was negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.