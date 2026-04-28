/Iran to introduce new navigation law amid Strait of Hormuz blockade: What is it?

Iran is planning to introduce a new navigation and passage law for ships using the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions with the US and the ongoing blockage. The legislation is expected to be formally adopted once the Iranian parliament resumes sessions, according to Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. Officials describe the law as “Strait of Hormuz Security Plan,” and it has reportedly undergone multiple legal and international reviews. Boroujerdi said that once passed, it will become binding law and will be forwarded to the government for enforcement, setting new rules for maritime passage through the critical shipping route.

What is the law?

According to Boroujerdi, Iran is planning to introduce a new fee and payment system for vessels passing through the strait, with the Central Bank of Iran already opening accounts in multiple currencies including the rial, yuan, US dollar, and euro. He said that in the future, payments will be mandated in Iranian rials through a digital currency infrastructure. "Many meetings were held to consider the legal and international aspects of the Strait of Hormuz Security Plan. This plan will be adopted as a binding law immediately after the opening of parliament and sent to the government for implementation," TASS quoted him as saying.

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What we know about Iran-US deal?

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad, Pakistan, in what marked his third visit in 48 hours. Araghchi first arrived on April 24, for meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Asim Munir. He briefly left for Oman before returning on April 26, for a second round of talks before heading to Moscow. After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has again returned to Pakistan. During this phase, Iran has reportedly given a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war.

It is reportedly a three stage proposal. The first stage demands a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage focuses on lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage is on contentious negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program are postponed. This will be initiated only after the ceasefire is established and the Strait is reopened.

An Axios report stated that Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting with his top national security and foreign policy team as the US received the proposal. Earlier on Apr 26, Trump scrapped the visit of envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad and said that Iran could telephone if it wants to negotiate, while he stressed that it ​can never have a nuclear weapon. Tehran has pulled back from the second round of negotiations in Pakistan stating excessive demands by the US and demanded that talks are only possible if obstacles, including its blockade of Iranian ports are removed.

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