/'Only three days left': Trump claims Iranian pipelines will explode from within if deal not reached

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 26) threatened Iran again claiming that the country has just three days to agree to a deal to end the war, or its oil pipelines will “explode from within." In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that if Iran is unable to continue exporting oil, the pipelines will eventually fail, both mechanically and due to the earth’s natural forces.

“When you have lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships, which has happened to them, they have no ships because of the blockade. What happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth… They say they only have about three days left before that happens. And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was," Trump said.

The US President also noted that once the explosion occurs, Iran would be unable to rebuild the pipeline to its original capacity, stating it would only function at about 50% of its previous output. Trump added, “When you have to turn it off because you have no place to store this oil, either put it on ships or storage tanks, which they are just about finished with, a very bad thing is going to happen."

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Iran sends new proposal to end war with US

Iran has reportedly given a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, but has proposed to delay the nuclear negotiations. An Axios report stated that Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting with his top national security and foreign policy team as the US received the proposal. This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan but Iran said that "no meetings with US officials" had been included on the diplomat's agenda during the visit.