Trump says 'really good chance' of US stimulus deal

President Donald Trump said Thursday he sees "really good" odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus stimulus for the battered US economy.

"We're starting to have some very productive talks," he said, referring specifically to assistance for airlines and $1,200 checks for workers.

"We're talking about a bigger deal than airlines," he told Fox Business News. "I think we have a really good chance of doing something."

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a huge, new relief package for weeks but differ on how much to spend.

On Tuesday evening Trump abruptly called an end to the talks, saying Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith.

After an outcry from both parties and from business leaders, Trump changed gears and called for Congress to "immediately" pass stand-alone legislation to extend aid for airline workers and small businesses.

He also said he would back another round of $1,200 stimulus payments for households.