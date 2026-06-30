/'Trump said let's call PM Modi...': US Envoy's explains Indo-Pacific Command's name change with anecdote

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday (June 29) attempted to portray that all is well when he was asked about America's decision of re-designation of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, he asserted that emphasis must be placed on the core substance of the bilateral partnership rather than the “name on a letterhead." Gor also highlighted that New Delhi continues to participate in more military drills with Washington than with any other global partner, and claimed that US President Donald Trump attributes great value to ties with India and stays resolute on amplifying joint efforts across commercial exchange, high technology, security and capital investment.US reaffirming that bilateral defence operations remain highly consistent.

What is the row?

Last month, the US omitted "Indo" from the nomenclature of the Indo-Pacific Command. Formed originally in 1947, the US Pacific Command stands as one of the earliest unified combatant commands of the United States, overseeing a geographical expanse running from the American west coast up to the western maritime boundary of India. During Trump's initial presidential term, the entity was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command to signify India's escalating strategic footprint in the region. However, earlier this month, the United States reverted the command to its legacy title.

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India-US ties ‘on strong footing’

Now, Gor dismissed that India-US ties are deteriorating and said that it remains "on strong footing", spanning commercial trade, security cooperation and robust citizen-to-citizen networks. Gor stated, “I just want to mention something because a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing.” He further noted, "Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region."

Gor shared an anecdote to showcase rapport between Trump and PM Modi. He said that Trump expressed a spontaneous desire to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Miami during an Ultimate Fighting Championship match. "It was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister,'" Gor recollected. "I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there.' He said, 'He will be up. He is like me,'" the Envoy added. Gor explained that by the time he established contact with officials in New Delhi, Trump had already stepped onto the UFC platform, leading the telephone conversation to be deferred to the next day.