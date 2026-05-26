/Rubio announces QUAD’s new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance initiative. What is it? WION Decodes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (May 26) announced that several initiatives were adopted at the QUAD foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. Among the initiatives adopted at the meeting was the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Co-operation initiative. Stressing the importance of the QUAD coalition, Rubio noted that the QUAD nations make up a third of the world's GDP. "The stage today represented countries that collectively are about a third of the world's GDP, over almost 2 billion people, and not these aren't just countries that have economic reach, a third of the world's being 2 billion people, they are countries who share strong values, strong vibrant democracies, who also are committed to many of the same concepts with regards to economic development and have many aligned interests in those fields as well," he said. What is the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Co-operation initiative? WION Decodes.

Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Co-operation Initiative

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The Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Co-operation initiative, according to Rubio, is an initiative aimed at enhancing regional surveillance coordination among India, the US, Australia and Japan.

It is designed to enhance real-time information sharing and secure critical global trade routes, track commercial shipping, and counter coercive manoeuvres in a region that accounts for about 60 per cent of global maritime trade. The real-time data sharing will provide regional authorities with the tools to efficiently crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, piracy and illicit trafficking.

The initiative acts as a strategic counterweight to growing geopolitical tensions and military posturing by allowing democracies in the region to collectively monitor and respond to maritime provocations.

Importance of Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Co-operation Initiative

"I'm very happy today that as a result of the work that our teams have been doing leading up to this conversation, we have real concrete achievables that we can announce to our respective countries and to the world."