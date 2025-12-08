/Trump’s live address: US president to outline agenda for 2026. Details inside

US President Donald Trump is going to outline the agenda for 2026 and beyond in a live address from the White House on Wednesday night (Dec 17). The White House has offered limited details on the content of the speech, scheduled for 9 pm EST. This came amid the growing public dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy. Several opinion polls have recently shown that many Americans are frustrated as inflation has increased following the imposition of tariffs.
The American president has said multiple times that public support would improve if voters better understood his record. “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump posted on social media on Tuesday while announcing the speech.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will highlight his achievements so far and lay out plans for the remainder of his second term. The data released on Tuesday revealed the challenges facing the administration.
Although the broader US economy remains stable, the job market appears increasingly fragile. The data showed that employers added an average of 122,750 jobs per month in the first four months of the year; however, since the announcement of sweeping tariffs in April, monthly job gains have fallen sharply to about 17,000. The unemployment rate has also risen from 4 per cent in January to 4.6 per cent.