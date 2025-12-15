/‘A genuine hero’: Premier of New South Wales state hails Ahmed al Ahmed who ‘saved countless lives’ in Bondi Beach shooting

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, hailed the 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The Sydney resident is currently recovering in a hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand. He was identified as a bystander who hid behind parked cars before charging at the gunman from behind.

As per the Australian Police, a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack on Sunday (Dec 14) at a Jewish celebration. The shooting has been called the worst in 3 years, as around 15 people were reported killed.

"My son is a hero. He served in the police, he has the passion to defend people," Ahmed's father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told state broadcaster ABC News in an interview. He said that Ahmed is an Australian citizen and sells fruits and vegetables.

"When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon," Mohamed Fateh said.

Minns called Ahmed "a genuine hero" and said the video was "the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen". “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk. It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW,” he wrote.