Trump not to be handcuffed, will plead not guilty when surrenders: Lawyer

Former US President Donald Trump who is likely to appear before a New York court, will not be handcuffed when he surrenders to face criminal charges, as per his lawyer.

Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told a media portal Friday that the former president "will not be put in handcuffs." However, Tacopina added that when Trump appears in court, he would likely be fingerprinted and will be subjected to other standard procedures.

Moreover, another Trump attorney Susan Necheles said the former president will plead not guilty.

Trump is facing charges in an indictment handed by a grand jury looking into a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign.

"I don't know how all this is going to go down," Tacopina said in an interview adding, "There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court."