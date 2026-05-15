/Trump mocks Biden in first interview after Xi meeting, says he ‘wouldn’t even get’ China sit-down

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) sat down for his first interview following the high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Talking to Fox News, the POTUS claimed that his meeting with his Chinese counterpart was an achievement because, "I don't think Biden would even get a meeting with President Xi". He asserted that the Chinese leadership views his administration with a different level of seriousness. Slamming his predecessor, he further claimed that he "inherited the high prices" and that he was working to "bring them down".

The "200 big ones" Boeing deal

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Trump also touted a significant commercial win, announcing that China had committed to purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft. He described the deal as a "commitment" for "200 big ones," which he claimed would secure thousands of American jobs.

Economic blame game

Addressing domestic inflation, Trump insisted he "inherited the high prices" from the Biden-Harris administration. He vowed to "bring them down" by leveraging new trade deals and pressuring China on currency and market access.

Trump targets Obama, draws comparison

Trump also sharply attacked former President Barack Obama’s Middle East strategy, calling the original Iran nuclear deal a “terrible deal” that he said enabled Tehran to advance missile capabilities reaching Europe while moving dangerously close to obtaining a nuclear weapon. He contrasted that agreement with his own administration’s approach, arguing that his presidency delivered more decisive military action against Iran compared with what he portrayed as weaker Obama-era diplomacy.

Why Trump's visit to China matters