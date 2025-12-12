/US is pushing to break EU apart- leaked documents hint Trump's European game

Donald Trump had already made America great, and now wants to “Make Europe Great Again”. A leaked document from the classified National Security Strategy suggests that the Trump administration wants to encourage four EU countries- Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland to break apart from the European Union and align with the United States. The 29-page NSS document threatens the European Union with ‘Civilisational Erasure’ if it doesn't mend its migration policy.

Goals outlined in the leaked document

The leaked document is a longer version of the "National Security Strategy", which was circulated before the unclassified NSS document outlines more explicitly how the US can “Make Europe Great Again”. The focus is on sovereignty and traditional “European ways of life”. The intention is to work with Right-wing governments of white supremacists and potentially separate them from the EU framework. The White House has denied the existence of any such version.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“President Trump is transparent and put his signature on one NSS that clearly instructs the US government to execute on his defined principles and priorities,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Defence One.

However, the secret file, being reported, was obtained by Defence One, suggesting that Washington is trying to pull European right-wing parties and governments into its circle of influence. “And we should support parties, movements, and intellectual and cultural figures who seek sovereignty and preservation/restoration of traditional European ways of life … while remaining pro-American,” the document reads. This appears to be in synchrony with the unclassified documents on “cultivate resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations”.

So who can these leaders and parties be?

The document doesn't specifically classify these parties; however, Trump had been a vocal supporter of Viktor Orbán and the Fidesz party of Hungary, Giorgia Meloni and the Brothers of Italy party on several occasions. Other parties presumably include Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom of the Netherlands; Andrej Babiš, leader of the Czech Republic populist ANO; Robert Fico's Smer party in Poland; Herbert Kickl of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria; Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France; Vox in Spain; Reform in the UK and the AfD in Germany.