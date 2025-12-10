US President Donald Trump, while talking to Politico, bragged that NATO calls him “daddy”. He praised Viktor Orbán for his immigration policy and claimed that Orbán sought a US-backed financial shield that is worth up to $20 billion. He claimed that European civilisation is in decay, specifically due to a major influx of migration and support for Ukraine. He called Volodymyr Zelenskyy the greatest salesman, “PT Barnum,” who “crooked” Biden out of $350 billion.

Donald Trump claims Europe is in decline

Trump claims that Europe has lost its global influence over the years, and some leaders are good, but some are “stupid”. He specifically pointed out their immigration policies. Trump argued that soon, some countries will not be viable.

“You get some real stupid ones, too. But, uh, they’re not doing a good job. Europe is not doing a good job in many ways. They’re not doing a good job,” said Trump.

He said that NATO calls him “daddy”, he raised their contribution from 2 per cent of GDP to 5 per cent of GDP, “the 2 per cent they weren’t paying and the 5 per cent they are paying.”. He said they every time the US sends weapons to Europe, they give it to Ukraine. Even after 4 years of war, they are not involved in production.

When asked about the Trump administration's new foreign policy, which intends to reshape Europe's politics, “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations,” he responded that Europe is trying to be politically correct, which is going to be terrible for them.

He hinted that the US is deeply involved with European politics now. “Well, I’d endorse ... I’ve endorsed people, but I’ve endorsed people that a lot of Europeans don’t like. I’ve endorsed Viktor Orbán… he allows nobody in his country. And Poland has done a very good job in that respect, too. But most European, uh, nations, uh, they’re ... they’re decaying. They’re decaying."

Trump went on to attack London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, calling him a terrible person. “He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now because you know, it’s like ... it’s uh, one of those things. But I hate what’s happened to London, and I hate what’s happened to Paris. I hate when I see it.”

Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy the greatest salesman

Donald Trump drew a comparison of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the “America's Greatest Showman,” PT Barnum. Trump alleges that Zelenskyy tricked former US President Joe Biden into giving him $350 billion. He said that even before Putin, “it was an understanding that Ukraine would not be going into NATO.” He said that Zelenskyy went in and asked for Crimea back from Putin and wanted to join NATO, which of course triggered Putin, then "crooked Joe Biden to give him $350 billion. And look what it got ... got him. About 25 per cent of his country is missing."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a peace plan that involves the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. Trump claimed that peace is difficult because both Putin and Zelenskyy hate each other. He also suggested that Zelenskyy, in the guise of war, has taken away the democratic rights of the Ukrainian people, many of whom are not happy with Zelenskyy.