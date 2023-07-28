Trump lawyers meet prosecutor amid anticipated indictment over 2020 election allegations

Former US President Donald Trump's legal team held discussions with Justice Department officials in anticipation of an impending indictment regarding his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump, a leading contender for the next year's election, stated that his lawyers were not informed about the exact timing of the indictment, refuting reports suggesting it could be issued as early as the current day.

Special counsel Jack Smith leading investigations

US media revealed that Trump's attorneys met with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who oversees investigations stemming from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. Smith is also heading the probe into Trump's illegal possession of highly classified documents, for which the former president was indicted in June.

Trump's Response and Allegations of a "Witch Hunt"

Trump took to social media to convey that his attorneys had a constructive meeting with the DOJ, emphasising his innocence and receiving advice from numerous lawyers. He voiced concern that any indictment against him would have adverse consequences for the country. The former president has persistently labeled the investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt" orchestrated by the Biden-controlled Department of Justice. He has consistently claimed, without evidence, that widespread voting fraud led to his election loss.

Potential Charges and Trump's Resistance

On July 18, Trump disclosed that he received a letter from Smith, indicating that he was a subject of the January 6 investigation, which centres on efforts to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. The letter reportedly mentioned potential federal criminal statutes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and deprivation of rights. Trump's legal team is said to have resisted meeting with Smith. One issue likely discussed during the meeting was the logistics of Trump's appearance for an arraignment at the federal court in Washington upon filing the indictment.

Prior Indictment on Classified Documents

Last month, Trump faced indictment for illegally retaining top-secret defence and intelligence documents. The indictment remained sealed until Trump himself confirmed its issuance. It was unsealed on June 13, coinciding with his appearance in federal court in Miami to hear the charges against him.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the anticipation of an indictment against Donald Trump keeps the nation on edge. The outcome of the investigation could have significant ramifications for the former president and the political landscape leading up to the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies)