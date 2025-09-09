/'Trump knew...': Why US allowed Israel's air strike on 'close ally Qatar'

As Israel attacked Doha on Tuesday (Sep 9), with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu taking ‘full responsibility’ of the attack and stating categorically that the attack was ‘independent’, speculations arose about the involvement of the US. In her press briefing, US President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the questions and confirmed that the Trump administration was indeed informed about the air strike. Calling Qatar ‘a sovereign nation and close ally’, she said that an attack inside Qatar was necessary because the elimination of Hamas was a ‘worthy goal’, according to Trump. She expressed her displeasure over the location of Hamas leaders and said that Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, two of Trump's key advisers, were present as Israel informed them about the planned strike. When asked if these attacks would jeopardise the Abraham Accords,

Leavitt said that Trump is “actively and aggressively pursuing peace in the region.”

Leavitt said, “The Trump administration was notified by US military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar - a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker a peace does not advance Israeli or American goals. However, eliminating Hamas, which has profitted out of the misery of those living in Gaza is a worthy goal. President Trump immediately directed special envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did.” She added that Trump "feels very badly" about the location of the attack and wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released, and for this war to end now. Leavitt also said that Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack, and Netanyahu told Trump that he wants to make peace quickly. She revealed that the US president was speaking to the Qatar leadership as well.

Netanyahu takes sole responsibility