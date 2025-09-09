/Qatar suspends Gaza War mediation efforts after Israeli strike on its soil, calls it ‘cowardly attack’

Qatar has condemned the strike on Hamas leadership in its capital, Doha, calling it a ‘cowardly Israeli attack’ and suspended its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas toward a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. The decision was in response to an Israeli attack on its soil targeting the Palestinian terror organisation’s leaders, the Gulf state announced Tuesday. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” he added.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty.” Qatar is designated as a major non-NATO ally of the United States and is home to Al-Udeid airbase, the largest US military base in the region.

Meanwhile, the IDF and the Shin Bet confirmed Israel had attempted to assassinate members of the Hamas leadership in Doha. Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas, was one of the targets, an Israeli official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post, but his death has not yet been confirmed.

Smoke was seen rising over the capital, though casualties remain unconfirmed. An Israeli military spokesman said the air force carried out the operation.

‘Israelis gave undermined hopes for peace’: Qatar

A diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post earlier on Tuesday that “Hamas received the new proposal from the Qataris, which we [Israel] obtained from Witkoff last week in Paris.”

“The prime minister met with the Hamas leadership yesterday, and they decided to meet again today to discuss the proposal, arriving from Turkey,” the source said.

“As it happened before, the Israelis undermined hopes for peace, further prolonging the war and complicating efforts to bring back the hostages,” Qatar responded.

An official privy to the hostage deal talks told Reuters on Monday that Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pressed Hamas political leaders to “respond positively” to the latest US-proposed deal during talks in Doha.

‘Grave fear now,’ say families of Gaza hostages

After the Israeli strikes on Doha, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, “The families of the hostages are following the developments in Doha with deep concern and heavy anxiety. A grave fear now hangs over the price that the hostages may pay.”

“The chance of bringing them back now faces greater uncertainty than ever before, with one thing of absolute certainty—their time is running out.”

Iranian foreign ministry condemns Israel

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, in a statement on Telegram, “This action by the Israeli regime is a continuation of the crimes it has committed by violating all norms and international rules.”

“This action is extremely dangerous and criminal; a blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, an infringement of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on Palestinian negotiators.”