Israel on Tuesday (Sep 9) launched a targeted airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation." The IDF stated that, together with Shin Bet and the Air Force, they had conducted a targeted strike against the top leadership of Hamas, who had been responsible for the October 7 massacre and were leading the conflict against Israel. As per Israeli media, Hamas' Gaza Chief, Khalil Al-Hayya was eliminated in the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the recent targeted strike against senior Hamas leaders was a fully independent Israeli operation. The statement was released on X, and it stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. This strike, conducted by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli Air Force, targeted top Hamas commanders allegedly responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attacks and leading ongoing military operations against Israel, the statement said. Israeli authorities highlighted the use of precision weaponry and intelligence to minimise civilian casualties during the mission. The move marks a significant development in Israel’s broader campaign to dismantle Hamas’s leadership infrastructure in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Qatar has strongly condemned the strike in Doha, saying that it targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members. Calling it a "cowardly attack," Qatar stated it violated international law and endangered civilians. Authorities are investigating and taking measures to ensure public safety. Iran also condemned the attack and called it a ‘gross violation’.