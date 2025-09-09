/White House official says 'America was informed about Doha attack' BUT Netanyahu takes sole responsibility: Did US betray its ally Qatar for Israel?

Israel on Tuesday (Sep 9) launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation." While the US Embassy advised its citizens to take shelter, specifying that they got to know about the attacks via media reports, a White House official confirmed that the US was informed about the attack. US President Donald Trump and his State Department have not issued any statement yet. Remember, the attack in Doha comes months after Israel-Iran war, which concluded in a ceasefire, a day after Iran attacked a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for America's strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

Netanyahu takes sole responsibility

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the recent targeted strike against senior Hamas leaders was a fully independent Israeli operation. The statement was released on X, and it stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. This strike, conducted by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli Air Force, targeted top Hamas commanders allegedly responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attacks and leading ongoing military operations against Israel, the statement said. Israeli authorities highlighted the use of precision weaponry and intelligence to minimise civilian casualties during the mission. The move marks a significant development in Israel’s broader campaign to dismantle Hamas’s leadership infrastructure in Gaza.

What White House official said?

A White House official stated that Israel had informed the United States in advance before launching airstrikes targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar, reported The Times of Israel. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official confirmed that the US had been notified prior to the operation. The airstrikes took place in Qatar, a key American ally in the region and the host of a significant US military base. The official said that Washington had prior knowledge of the strike, though no further details were disclosed regarding the extent or nature of the communication between the two countries.

Did US betray its own ally Qatar for Israel?

Qatar’s role as both a US partner and a mediator in regional conflicts adds complexity to the situation. The strike’s implications for U.S.-Qatar relations remain uncertain, but the official’s remarks suggest coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv before the military action occurred. This despite Netanyahu pressing on the fact that it was an ‘independent’ operation. Meanwhile, Qatar has condemned the strike, calling it a ‘cowardly Israeli attack’ and suspended its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas toward a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry.