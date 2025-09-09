The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched an airstrike on Doha on a Hamas leadership delegation on Tuesday (September 9). The military said the name of the operation was Summit of Fire, Times of Israel reported. Previously, it was reported that the name of the operation was Day of Judgement. Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack, sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement saying, "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

Moreover, a Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian group’s leaders targeted in Israel’s strike in Doha had gathered to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal.

“In a new Zionist crime, the Hamas negotiating delegation was targeted during its meeting in Doha, while discussing (US) President (Donald) Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the official said.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched a targeted airstrike on Doha, Qatar, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."



“The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, conducted a targeted strike a short while ago against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The leadership members who were attacked had led the terrorist organization's activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and managing the war against the State of Israel,” IDF wrote on X.

Axios said that an assassination attempt was made against Hamas officials. Qatar condemned the act and called it a "cowerdly" act. The country has launched an investigation into the matter and said the attack is a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that an Israeli official said the US was notified before Israel launched strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha. Iran condemned the attack and called it 'gross violation'.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”