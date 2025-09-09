Google Preferred
  • /Oli resigns BUT 'cabinet will continue to run the government', says Nepal President. Here’s how it's possible

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 20:20 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 20:33 IST
KP Oli (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation but said his cabinet will continue to run the government under Article 77 (3) of the Constitution.

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation but said his cabinet will “continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.”

He called for calm, saying the country is facing a "difficult situation.”

“As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation has already been accepted, there is a need for cooperation of all sides who love the country, people and democracy, to find a solution to the current stalemate,” the president said.

He said the current cabinet will function under Article 77 (3) of the Constitution until a new one takes charge.

Who is Balen Shah, Gen Z's pick for Nepal PM?

As the Gen Z protest in Nepal has escalated, the prime minister of the country, KP Oli, has resigned and reportedly fled Nepal. Amid this, one name that is emerging as the next PM of Nepal is Balen Shah - a rapper turned politician. In one of his songs, Shah wrote, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up". Currently, he is the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. After KP Oli's resignation, Shah wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (September 9) that since the Prime Minister has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

