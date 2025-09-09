“As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation has already been accepted, there is a need for cooperation of all sides who love the country, people and democracy, to find a solution to the current stalemate,” the president said.

As the Gen Z protest in Nepal has escalated, the prime minister of the country, KP Oli, has resigned and reportedly fled Nepal. Amid this, one name that is emerging as the next PM of Nepal is Balen Shah - a rapper turned politician. In one of his songs, Shah wrote, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up". Currently, he is the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. After KP Oli's resignation, Shah wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (September 9) that since the Prime Minister has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property.