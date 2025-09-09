/'Jai Nepal': This boy went viral for his Hitler-style speech, 6 months later, he's leading Gen Z protest in Kathmandu

Remember a Nepalese boy who went viral for his bold Adolf Hitler-style speech in March? Well, now that the boy is leading the Gen Z protest in Kathmandu, which has shaken the political structure of the country. The boy named Avishkar Raut went viral for his fearless speech on corruption in Nepal during a school function. His "Jai Nepal" speech set the internet on fire - not knowing that it would be the centre of a massive protest six months later that not only killed multiple people, but also made the Prime Minister and prominent heads of state resign from their positions.

A video of the protest was circulated on social media, which showed Raut actively participating in the protest, holding a mike and chanting slogans. A pool of young students was seen right behind him.

Oli resigns BUT 'cabinet will continue to run the government'



Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation but said his cabinet will “continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.” He called for calm, saying the country is facing a "difficult situation.”

“As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation has already been accepted, there is a need for cooperation of all sides who love the country, people and democracy, to find a solution to the current stalemate,” the president said. He said the current cabinet will function under Article 77 (3) of the Constitution until a new one takes charge.

