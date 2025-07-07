/‘Build in US or pay’: Trump kicks off new trade war with 25% tariffs on Japan, South Korea; first two letters out 13 more to go

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all imports from Japan and South Korea, accusing both nations of unfair trade practices. In official letters sent to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said the new tariffs will take effect from 1 August. This marks the start of a fresh trade push. Earlier, Trump said that he plans to send “12, maybe 15” letters to major trading partners announcing new tariffs.

Letters accuse both countries of unfair trade deals

Trump’s letters to the leaders of Japan and South Korea are nearly identical, blaming both nations for long-term trade imbalances with the US. He posted the full text of his message to Japan and South Korea on Truth Social.

Here are excerpts from his letter to Japan

“We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Japan,” Trump wrote to Prime Minister Shigeru, “and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Japan’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers.”“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Japan a Tariff of only 25% on any and all Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.”

No tariffs if companies move production to the US

In the same letter, Trump urged Japanese firms to manufacture in the United States, promising fast-track approvals.

“Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country,” he wrote.“There will be no Tariff if Japan, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely, in other words, in a matter of weeks.”

More tariff letters expected soon