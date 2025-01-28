US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 27) once again sparked debate over the possibility of serving a third term as president, despite the US Constitution's two-term limit.

Advertisment

In other news, Colombia sent two military aircraft to repatriate migrants from the United States after being forced to back down in a blazing row over deportations with Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump will sign an executive order to reinstate service members who were discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Advertisment

'Am I allowed to run again': Trump hints at third presidential term. Can he defy US Constitution's two-term limit?

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 27) once again sparked debate over the possibility of serving a third term as president, despite the US Constitution's two-term limit. Speaking in Miami, Florida, at an event for GOP Members of the US Congress, the Republican president seemed to toy with the idea and commented that he was "not 100 per cent sure" if he was barred from running again.

Advertisment

Colombia backs down, sends plane for deported migrants; averts trade war with US

Colombia on Monday (Jan 27) sent two military aircraft to repatriate migrants from the United States after being forced to back down in a blazing row over deportations with President Donald Trump.

Trump to reinstate service members dismissed for not taking COVID jab

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to reinstate service members who were discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs, according to the White House.

Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court rejects Imran Khan's plea for acquital in May 9 attack case

Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday (Jan 27) rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea for acquittal in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine conflict exposes EU's strategic weakness