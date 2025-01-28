US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to reinstate service members who were discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs, according to the White House.

“The Executive Order directs the Secretary of Defense to reinstate all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated,” Fox News reported, citing the White House fact sheet.

Trump, 78, is preparing to bring back over 8,000 US military members to their previous rank with providing back pay and full benefits, fulfilling his 2024 campaign promise.

During a campaign speech last year, Trump announced that he will reinstate service members who were dismissed for not taking the COVID-19 jab, adding that they would get back pay along with an apology from the government.

Trump vowed to make the move during his inaugural address on January 20.

“This week I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate, with full back pay,” the president said during the speech.

Reinstatement order

The order will include active-duty or reserve service members who were booted out for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine made mandatory by the Biden administration between 2021 and 2023.

“From 2021 to 2023, the Biden Administration and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged over 8,000 troops solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status,” the fact sheet stated. “After the vaccine mandate was repealed in 2023, only 43 of the more than the 8,000 troops dismissed elected to return to service under the Biden Administration and Secretary Austin.”

Defense Secretary backs Trump

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the same pledge during his confirmation hearings, saying that he backs Trump’s promise.

“Today there are more executive orders coming that we fully support — on removing DEI inside the Pentagon, reinstating troops who were pushed out because of COVID mandates, Iron Dome of America,” Hegseth told reporters outside the Pentagon on Monday (Jan 27).

“This is happening quickly, and as the secretary of defense, it’s an honor to salute smartly … [and] to ensure these orders are complied with,” he added.

The new president has been signing a barrage of orders since he assumed the office last week.

(With inputs from agencies)