US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 27) once again sparked debate over the possibility of serving a third term as president, despite the US Constitution's two-term limit. Speaking in Miami, Florida, at an event for GOP Members of the US Congress, the Republican president seemed to toy with the idea and commented that he was "not 100 per cent sure" if he was barred from running again.

Advertisment

Funds ready for next campaign

Addressing members of his Republican party, Trump suggested that he could run for the next Presidential elections in 2028 and revealed that he has already raised money to do that.

Also read | Trump's retribution? Jan 6 prosecutors hire lawyers as Trump DoJ launches 'special project' to investigate them

Advertisment

"I have raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself. But I am not a 100 per cent sure, because I think I am not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again?" he said with a grin, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Turning to House Republican Leader Mike Johnson, Trump quipped, "I'm not sure, am I allowed to run again? Mike? I better not get you involved in that argument."

What does the US Constitution say about this?

Advertisment

The US Constitution stipulates 'Term Limits for the Presidency' and strictly limits presidents to two terms.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution says, "No person shall be elected to the Office of the President more than twice". The amendment was ratified in 1951 in response to Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four-term presidency during the mid-20th century.

Also read | Trump's 'Iron Dome for America': US President to sign executive order for 'next-gen' missile defence upgrade

Can Trump defy the US Constitution?

As per ABC News, even if Trump tries to defy the constitutional rules, he would almost certainly be universally rebuffed by the courts and election officials.

Testing the boundaries of his power

The remarks follow Trump's return to office after becoming only the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Despite the US Constitution's strict limit on presidential terms, Trump has often dropped hints—sometimes in jest, sometimes provocatively—about extending his stay in the White House.

Also read | Trump to shake up US military with executive orders targeting transgender troops, scrapping DEI initiatives

During a rally in Nevada last week, he said, "It will be the greatest honour in my life to serve not once, but twice -- or three times or four times," followed by a laugh and cheers from his supporters.

Before that, in November, while addressing House Republicans shortly after his election win, Trump infamously said: "I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, 'He's good, we got to figure something else.'"

During his campaign, in July, he told conservative Christians: "Get out and vote. Just this time... Four more years, it'll be fixed, it'll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore."

Watch | PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Congratulates Him On Historic Win

A push for change

Adding fuel to the speculation, a Republican lawmaker last week introduced a super-long-shot resolution in the House to amend the Constitution and allow Trump to seek a third term.

(With inputs from agencies)