Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday (Jan 27) rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea for acquittal in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

The ATC judge rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's plea, stating it was inadmissible, reports ARY News.

Why is the plea inadmissible?

The judge rejected Khan's plea after the prosecution completed its arguments. Speaking to ARY News, the prosecutor explained that the case's trial has already started and the testimonies of 12 witnesses have been recorded. He further stated that the hearing of the acquittal plea at this stage was inadmissible.

Imran Khan's family to attend the trial

Defence lawyers, as per ANI, have requested that the former PM's family be allowed to attend the trial that is being held in a makeshift courtroom in Adiala Jail where Khan has been lodged for months. They also requested that all 13 cases related to the May 9 incident be merged.

While the request was granted, the prosecution has raised an objection to Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, attending the trial. They argued that Bushra Bibi, who was recently convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust case, cannot attend the trial as convicted persons are not allowed to be present in another trial.

May 9 clashes

In Pakistan, violent clashes erupted on May 9, 2023, after Imran Khan was arrested over graft allegations. Angry supporters took to the streets protesting the arrest of their leader, with some targeting armed forces installations, subsequently prompting rare prosecutions of civilians in military courts.

While his May 2023 detention lasted only a few days, he was re-arrested three months later and has remained imprisoned since. Lodged in jail, he faces a parade of court cases that he claims are politically motivated.

