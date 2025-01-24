Pakistan government on Thursday (Jan 23) introduced a new law to regulate social media, sparking concerns that it will stifle free speech and undermine democratic freedoms.

The law, passed by the country's lower house of parliament, gives the government sweeping powers to block online content, fine or ban social media platforms, and even imprison users for spreading disinformation.

As per the law, social media companies need to register with a government-controlled authority, and gives officials the power to immediately block content deemed "unlawful and offensive," such as criticism of judges, the military, or the government itself.

Individuals and organisations posting such content can also be blocked from platforms.

3-year prison term and fine for spreading 'disinformation'

Anyone who spreads “disinformation”, will be fined 2 million Pakistani rupees ($7,150) and punished by up to three years in prison.

Human rights activists, including Farhatullah Babar, are sounding the alarm over Pakistan's new law, warning that it severely curtails freedom of expression and hands excessive power to the executive branch.

Opposition and media organisations criticise move

The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leaders have criticised the legislation of this law. The leader of the opposition Omar Ayub Khan, said that the bill could "lay a foundation for the suppression of voices advocating for constitutional rights."

On Thursday, the PTI said it was ending talks with the government ahead of a Jan. 28 deadline to meet with Khan. The announcement by Gohar Ali Khan, chairman of the PTI party, came weeks after he began talks with the government to secure the release of the former prime minister and discuss other demands.

Journalists and media organisations have also condemned Pakistan's proposed social media law, expressing deep concerns about its implications. The Federal Union of Journalists president, Afzal Butt, called the law an attempt to "suppress the media, social media and journalists."

However, the government claimed that the law is necessary to combat the spread of misinformation and hate speech. Critics on the other hand argue it will be used to silence dissent and control public discourse.

This move comes at a time when press freedom in Pakistan is already under increasing pressure. Journalists report facing state pressure, and many media outlets have been instructed to avoid mentioning Imran Khan by name.

(With inputs from agencies)