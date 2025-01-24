Amid the ‘Nazi salute’ row surrounding US billionaire Elon Musk, the X boss said Friday he would ‘lose his mind’ if he saw another post featuring his raised-arm gesture on his feed.

"If I see one more damn Nazi salute in my feed, I’m gonna lose my mind,” Musk wrote, slamming the X algorithm.

“This algorithm sucks!!"

Musk’s satirical post comes after the Tesla boss sparked a massive controversy on January 20 by raising his right arm in the air while thanking Trump’s supporters.

The gesture, his critics said, resembled a Nazi salute.

Responding to his criticism on X Musk wrote, “The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi."

He also said in another X post that his critics needed “better dirty tricks” to attack him.

Netanyahu comes to rescue

Amid the controversy, Musk saw support from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday (Jan 23), who stressed the tech mogul was being "falsely smeared".

“Elon is a great friend of Israel," wrote the PM of the Jewish nation.

Netanyahu added that Musk had "repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel's right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state."

‘Defund Wikipedia’

Musk also went all guns blazing against Wikipedia for labelling his hand gesture as a "Nazi" or "fascist" salute.

"Since legacy media propaganda is considered a 'valid' source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!" the billionaire wrote on X.

He also urged his supporters to "defund Wikipedia until balance is restored."

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales was quick to retaliate, saying Musk was unhappy that the online encyclopedia was not up for sale.

"I think Elon is unhappy that Wikipedia is not for sale. I hope his campaign to defund us results in lots of donations from people who care about the truth. If Elon wanted to help, he'd be encouraging kind and thoughtful intellectual people he agrees with to engage," said Wales.

(With inputs from agencies)