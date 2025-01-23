After Elon Musk was brutally trolled for his "Nazi salute" on January 20 while addressing Donald Trump's supporters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came in defence of the billionaire. The Jewish leader took to X on Thursday (Jan 23) and said that Musk is "being falsely smeared".

While claiming that Elo Musk is a "great friend" of Israel, Netanyahu wrote, "He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the only Jewish state."

He ended the tweet by thanking Musk for his support of the Jewish nation.

The 'Nazi' salute

The well-known ally of US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk sparked major controversy on the internet on Trump's inaugural day while addressing the crowd. During the speech, Musk pounded his chest and raised his right hand in support of Trump's supporters. Soon the video circulated on the internet, critics accused his gestures resembled a Nazi salute.

Musk was greatly criticised by netizens as one of the X users wrote, "I'm shocked by Musk's autocratic tendencies, as well as his support for imperious politicians both here and abroad."

'Everyone is Hitler'

After receiving tons of backlash on the internet, Musk replied to the critics with a post on X in which he criticised people who accused him of showing a Nazi salute and said his haters need "better dirty tricks".

The Tesla CEO, who is now handling the DOGE under Trump, further wrote, "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired."

(With inputs from agencies)