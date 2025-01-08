ANI | Talks between the Pakistani government and opposition parties, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have hit a roadblock, with allegations of government interference and restrictions on the party's access to its jailed leader, Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

Advertisment

Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founder, recently revealed that the former prime minister was offered a deal to move from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to house arrest at his Banigala residence.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aleema Khan claimed that several offers had been relayed to her brother via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. These offers, she said, came with the suggestion that Imran Khan remain silent, possibly in exchange for house arrest. However, she questioned how her brother could accept such a deal after spending so long in jail.

Last week, both the government and PTI denied any official offer to transfer Imran Khan to Banigala or any other location. Aleema's claims have added to the already tense situation surrounding the negotiations.

Advertisment

Also read: Former PM Imran Khan claims 'was offered to leave Pakistan for 3 years'

Despite the high-stakes nature of these discussions, PTI negotiators have been pushing for "unmonitored access" to their leader, as talks continue with the government. After negotiations resumed in late December, PTI representatives met Imran Khan on Tuesday but were dissatisfied with the conditions, particularly the alleged surveillance of the meeting room.

PTI leader Omar Ayub made it clear that the team had specifically requested unmonitored access, but government representatives had denied the request.

Advertisment

Ayub claimed that the presence of spy equipment hindered their discussions with the jailed leader, preventing open and candid dialogue.

Also read: Pakistan drastically reduces pensions benefits of retired civil and armed forces personnel: Reports

Furthermore, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI interim chairman, emphasised the need to resolve tensions, urging the government not to make an issue out of the failure to provide written demands from the opposition.

PTI had already shared its two main demands -- the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence on May 9 and November 26.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja expressed concern over the government's refusal to allow unrestricted access to Imran Khan, citing it as an indication of questionable government intentions, reported Dawn.

Also read: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan issues warning to ruling parties in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has turned to the legal system to address what he deems inhumane treatment in jail. The former prime minister filed a petition in Islamabad's Special Judge Central Court, accusing jail authorities of denying him basic rights under the jail manual and related laws.

In his petition, Imran Khan's legal team cited multiple grievances, including the restriction on his weekly phone calls to his children in the United Kingdom and the refusal to allow visits from his personal doctor. The petition also highlighted his inability to access newspapers, reading materials, or television.

The former prime minister's legal team argued that he was being kept in isolation, further cutting him off from the outside world. Imran Khan has accused the government of politically motivated persecution, claiming the authorities' actions were designed to weaken his resolve and prevent him from engaging with the political sphere.

The petition requested the court to direct jail authorities to allow the jailed leader to have phone calls with his children, receive medical attention from his personal doctor, and regain access to television, in line with the provisions of the jail manual.

Also read: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for 'begging' for US' help

In a related matter, Islamabad's Additional Sessions Court recently adjourned the pre-arrest bail applications of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until January 28. The cases concern charges related to the protests that occurred in the federal capital.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi's legal team requested an exemption from attending the hearings in person, a request that was granted by the court. The judge confirmed that all bail applications, including those for Mr. Khan, would be considered together during the next session, Dawn reported.

Furthermore, the court confirmed that the PTI leader's video presence would be required for the next hearing. With both political negotiations and legal proceedings ongoing, the outcome of these efforts remains uncertain, adding to the complexity of Pakistan's already fraught political landscape.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from ANI feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.