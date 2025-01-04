Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (Jan 3) claimed that he was offered to leave the country on exile for three years, however, he declined, saying that he will "live and die" in his own country.

The 72-year-old former PM took to X, on Friday and said, “I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan.”

Later, Khan, while interacting with media persons at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail said that he was "indirectly approached" with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023.

"My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation," he said on X.

'Decisions should be made within the country'

The former PM further said that he believes that Pakistan's decisions should be made within the country.

“However, when it comes to basic human rights, voices will naturally rise globally. Institutions like the United Nations exist for this purpose. Enlightened people all over the world raise their voices against violation of basic rights," Khan said.

He further stressed that during his "authoritarian era", the breach of personal freedoms, violation of fundamental legal rights, and destruction of institutions have not only disrupted Pakistan's social and political systems but also its legal and economic frameworks.

“The absurd manner in which Khalid Khurshid (former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister) was sentenced to 34 years in prison demonstrates that there is no rule of law in our country anymore, and a terrible undeclared dictatorship prevails," he said.

“Even in Musharraf’s era, we criticised military interference but never faced such oppression and fascism,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)