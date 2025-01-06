In a statement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani issued a warning to the current ruling parties in Pakistan, specifically the Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

The statement reiterates that the TTP's targets are solely the country's security institutions and their affiliates. However, the group takes exception to the PML's leadership using language and tone similar to that of the Pakistan Army, which the TTP views as an adversary.

The TTP warns the PML and other ruling parties to refrain from taking sides in the conflict between the group and the security institutions. Failure to do so, the statement warns, may result in the TTP targeting the PML's leadership and "riotous elements."

The statement is signed by Muhammad Khorasani, spokesperson for the TTP. This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the TTP and the Pakistani government.

TTP vows to target military-linked economic institutions

In a statement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced its intention to expand its list of targets to include economic institutions with ties to the Pakistani military.

The TTP asserted that its primary goal remains targeting security agencies, but emphasized that the military's economic interests are a crucial source of its power. To that end, the group declared that it will begin targeting military-run enterprises, including the National Logistics Cell (NLC), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and various other companies with military affiliations.