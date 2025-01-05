Edited by: Prajvi Mathur

Advertisment

At least five people, including three security personnel, have been killed after an explosion on a bus in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Saturday (Jan 4).

The bus was travelling from Karachi to Turbat when it was attacked. At least 50 people were injured, 30 having minor injuries and discharged from the hospital, reported WION’s Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick. Among the injured, most are security forces personnel.

UPDATE: At least 5 Frontier Corps personnel have lost their lives, 8 others are critically injured. Dozens others have been injured in the suspected suicide bombing. https://t.co/ni90V825Ge pic.twitter.com/kL5M3R3Uuv — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) January 4, 2025

Advertisment

While the nature of the attack remains unknown at the moment, it is speculated that the blast was a suicide bomb operation that targeted the bus.

The banned terrorist organisation Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisment

Also read | Aerial firing leaves 29 injured on New Year’s night in Karachi

Pakistan condemns the attack

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the recent attack, calling it a heinous act of terror. He also said that those behind the incident will be brought to justice.

New agency PTI reported Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has also condemned the attack, saying that those who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings.

Also read | Border calm as Taliban, Pakistan agree to cease hostilities after fatal clashes

Increasing militant attacks

Pakistan has seen growing attacks in recent months, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to the military, 383 soldiers and 925 militants have been killed in several clashes during 2024.

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, has seen violent rebellion against the government, with increasing attacks on security forces. The province is home to the ethnic minority of Baloch and is also the least populated. Apart from BLA, there are many other militant groups operating from there.

In November 2024, militants claimed responsibility for an attack at Quetta's main railway station, which resulted in at least 26 deaths, including 14 soldiers.

In August last year, BLA executed coordinated attacks in the region, killing at least 39 people.