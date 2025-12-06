/Trump gives green signal for production of 'tiny cars' in US. Know the details

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (Dec. 5), announced that he has given the green light to the production of "tiny cars" in America. To keep in mind, there is no specific federal regulation in the US that prohibits small microcars from being sold in the country.

“I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America. Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They can be propelled by gasoline, electric, or hybrid. These cars of the very near future are inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!! START BUILDING THEM NOW! Thank you to the DOJ and the Departments of Transportation and Environment," he added.

Trump also praised the idea during a televised Cabinet meeting, saying that his team had been struck by “a very small car” he saw during his recent Asia trip, calling them “really cute.”