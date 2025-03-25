US President Donald Trump has dismissed the accidental inclusion of a journalist in a group chat about Yemen air strikes as a minor mistake, describing it as a "glitch". Despite the incident, he continues to back his senior national security officials.

The situation has brought fresh scrutiny to Trump’s administration after a report by The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed details of a conversation on the Signal messaging app involving key government figures.

The group chat focused on planned air strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels and included high-ranking officials such as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

'Waltz learned a lesson, and he’s a good man'

Speaking to NBC in a phone interview, Trump said, “It was the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one.” He defended Waltz, saying, “He’s learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”

Goldberg stated that he had received a connection request on Signal from someone appearing to be Michael Waltz. However, Trump clarified, “It was one of Michael’s people on the phone. A staffer had his number on there.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later posted on X that there were no discussions of “war plans” and “no classified material was sent to the thread.”

Nevertheless, top Democrats have strongly criticised the breach, arguing that it may have been illegal. They are calling for a formal investigation into why such sensitive discussions were taking place on a public messaging app.

Trump had publicly announced the strikes on Yemen’s Huthis on 15 March, but according to Goldberg, he was added to the chat two days prior. He also received messages from senior officials naming individuals who would be involved in the operation.

Although the leak had the potential to cause serious damage had Goldberg revealed the information, he chose not to make the details public.

