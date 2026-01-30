/Trump declares war on Canadian planes, threatens Bombardiers and other aircraft with 50% tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 29) opened a fresh front in his trade war with Canada, threatening the nation with 50 per cent tariffs on its aircraft sold into the United States. He also announced plans to all Canadian-made aircraft, warning that the move would stay in place until American-made Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada.

Canada "wrongfully, illegally" refusing to certify the Gulfstream?

Writing on Truth Social, Trump singled out Bombardier's Global Express business jet, produced in Quebec, accusing Ottawa of blocking US aircraft through regulatory barriers. "Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago," he wrote.

Trump alleged that Canada was "effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada" and warned that "If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America."

US and Canada: From allies to adversaries

The warning marks another sharp turn in US-Canada relations, which have steadily deteriorated since Trump returned to office last year. Just hours earlier, CNN reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had urged Trump to “respect Canadian sovereignty” after reports emerged of meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials.

Just days earlier, Trump had warned he would impose a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Ottawa went ahead with a trade agreement with China. He repeated the threat over the weekend.

“Governor Carney”

Previously, in a series of posts on Saturday (Jan 24), Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney by repeatedly calling him “Governor” and warned Canada against deepening economic ties with Beijing. “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote.

He went further, claiming China would “eat Canada alive” and “completely devour” its economy and way of life.