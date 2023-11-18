LIVE TV
Trump civil fraud trial: Ex-president launches tirade against clerk soon after gag order paused

New York, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Donald Trump also accused judge Arthur Engoron of driving businesses and jobs out of New York City, and once again attacked the city's attorney general for launching the suit against him. Photograph:(AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump accused Allison Greenfield of being a "politically biased and out of control, Trump-hating clerk"

Donald Trump, the former US President, unleashed a blitzkrieg of social media outrage at a member of the court staff — barely an hour after the gag order on prohibiting him from doing so was relaxed temporarily. 

Social media tirade

Taking to Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump accused Allison Greenfield of being a "politically biased and out of control, Trump-hating clerk."

Greenfield has been assisting judge Arthur Engoron in the $250m civil lawsuit trial, which will decide the fate of the former president's New York-based family business, the Trump Organization.

Trump also accused Enrogon of driving businesses and jobs out of New York City, and once again attacked the city's attorney general for launching the suit against him.

"Other businesses are seeing this miscarriage of justice and fleeing New York!  Violent Crime is not fleeing, however. It is setting new records on a daily basis!!!".

"The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State," he said in another post.

Calling James a "worldwide disgrace," he once again labelled the trial against him a "illegal witch hunt". 

Trump's inner circle attacks clerk

Jason Miller, senior adviser, and a member of Trump's inner circle as per The Guardian, also launched an attack against Greenfield.

On X, he said: "There’s no way President Trump can receive a fair trial when Democrats are sending partisan attack dogs to do their dirty work."

"How is this 'justice'?," he questioned.

With this, Miller attached a website that labels Greenfield a "Democrat operative and hack" and is devoted to attacking her.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump and his two sons, along with some other people, of financial fraud. 

It alleges that they inflated their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms, and seeks at least $250 million in fines. In addition, the lawsuit seeks a permanent ban that could prohibit the defendants from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

(With inputs from agencies)

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

