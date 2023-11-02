'I wasn't involved,' testifies Donald Trump Jr. during civil fraud case trial involving father

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US president Donald Trump, on Wednesday, testified that he was not involved in preparing the documents at the centre of the damning civil fraud case his father and family face.

The documents in question were found fraudulent by a judge earlier in the trial that could potentially hobble Trump's business empire.

'I wasn't involved': Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. who is the first member of the Trump family to testify in this case, took the stand for about one and a half hours. During this, he said that during his father's presidential stint between 2017 and 2021, he and his brother Eric oversaw the Trump Organization.

However, he insisted that he was not involved in preparing the financial documents at the centre of the financial fraud case. Instead, he said he provided cash flow figures to company accountants.

"I wasn't involved in compiling this statement," said Trump Jr. "The accountants worked on it. That's what we paid them to do," he added.

"They could have asked me on any given day what a deal was worth," he said, adding: "I may not have known that it was going to be used in aggregate for the statements of financial condition."

Leave my children alone

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric are co-defendants, along with their father, in this case. His sister Ivanka Trump is not a co-defendant but has been ordered to testify.

Before he took the stand, his father, the former US president in his signature style, posted on Truth Social, his social media platform and asked Justice Arthur Engoron to "Leave my children alone". In a following post, he called Engoron "crazy, totally unhinged, and dangerous," and remarked, "Our Judicial System has gone to HELL." × × In another post, he once again labelled the trial a "Witch hunt" and "election interference". × On Wednesday, the court adjourned before the 45-year-old's testimony could be finished, so he will return to the stand on Thursday. As per Reuters, the testimony could delve deeper into his role in managing properties and licensing deals. Eric Trump will take the stand next after Donald Jr's testimony is done. Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify on Friday, followed by their father Donald Trump on Monday.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump and his two songs, along with some other people, of financial fraud.

It alleges that they inflated their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms, and seeks at least $250 million in fines. In addition, the lawsuit seeks a permanent ban that could ban the defendants from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.