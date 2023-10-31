Donald Trump and children will soon testify in New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump and his three children will soon be called to court to testify in the businessman's ongoing New York civil fraud trial, said New York Attorney General Letitia James' attorneys.

This comes after long speculation about whether Trump's children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, would be questioned on the stand.

When will they be called to stand?

On Friday, James's attorney, as quoted by CBS, said that the state will rest the trial which has already seen four weeks of testimonies, once Trump's children testify.

As per the attorney, Donald Trump Jr. will take the stand on November 1st; Eric Trump will testify on November 2nd, with November 3rd reserved for his further questioning.

Ivanka Trump's testimony, which was originally slated to happen on November 3rd, has now been pushed back. As per an AP report, Ivanka, on Friday (Oct 27th) had attempted to avoid testifying, but Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that she must appear.

As per CBS News, assuming this schedule holds, Donald Trump will be called to testify under oath on November 6 (Monday).

The case

Donald Trump has been accused of overstating his wealth for years on financial statements, which were given to banks, insurers and other entities to help secure deals and loans.

Trumps and their company have already been found liable for fraud, the trial is proceeding on allegations relating to falsification of business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy.

The state via the case brought by Attorney General James is seeking at least $250 million in what it calls "ill-gotten gains," along with harsh penalties that limit Trump's business in New York.

However, Trump has denied all allegations and instead accuses James of pursuing the case for political gains.

In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he called James a "TRUE TRUMP HATER" incapable of giving him a fair trial. × In the past, too, he has repeatedly accused Attorney General Letitia James of being corrupt, racist and of targeting him.

(With inputs from agencies)