/Trump cheers Comey indictment, hints more opponents could face charges: 'Not a list, but...'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 26) openly celebrated the indictment of former FBI director James Comey, calling him a “dirty cop” and urging prosecutors to bring cases against more of his political opponents. “Frankly, I hope there are others,” Trump told reporters at the White House, describing his critics as “corrupt, radical-left Democrats.” Comey was charged Thursday with making false statements and obstruction of justice over his handling of the FBI’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Trump hell-bent on revenge?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Talking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted his push was not about revenge, but said: “It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on.”

The comments marked Trump’s most direct embrace yet of using the Justice Department to pursue rivals — shattering the long-standing norm that presidents keep a distance from federal prosecutions.

“He’s always been a dirty cop,” Trump said, referring to James Comey. Asked who might face charges next, he replied: “It’s not a list, but I think there will be others.”

The indictment followed Trump’s public calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to act against Comey and others. Among the names Trump has singled out are New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a civil fraud case against him, and California Senator Adam Schiff, who led Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The New York Times also reported Friday that Trump’s Justice Department is seeking information on Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who brought an election interference case against him before being removed from it over a conflict of interest.

Trump weaponising US Justice Department?

Critics accuse Trump of weaponising the justice system for political gain. Former FBI director Comey, in a video statement Friday, said he was “not afraid” and denied wrongdoing.