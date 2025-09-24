Emmanuel Macron pokes fun at Trump's Nobel Peace Prize dream, says you'll get one only when...

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (Sep 24) poked fun at US President Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize dream, challenging him to strong-arm Israel into stopping its war on Gaza. In an interview with a French channel, Macron also defended his country's decision to recognise the Palestinian state, while refuting Trump's assertion that it was a "reward" for Palestinian militants Hamas.

Macron takes a dig at Trump?

Talking to French channel BFMTV, Emmanuel Macron addressed Trump's repeated desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize and called on the POTUS to put pressure on Israel and its President Benjamin Netanyahu to get the award.

"I see a US president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize," said Macron, adding that the Nobel Peace Prize was possible only "if you stop this war". Incidentally, just hours earlier, Trump, in his address to the UNGA, had once again insisted that he "ended seven un-endable wars," a feat for which he has repeatedly said he deserved a Nobel.

The French president also noted that it was necessary to "put pressure" on the government of Israel so that it would "stop this war and obtain the release of the 48 hostages". "It’s possible, nothing is pre-ordained," he insisted.

Defending France's decision to recognise the Palestinian state, Macron said that it was a way to "isolate" Hamas, because it bolsters the Palestinian Authority. Macron's statement comes amid increasing international frustration over Trump dragging his feet in sanctioning Russia or putting pressure on Israel, forcing Netanyahu's hand into ending military operations in Gaza.

What did Trump say about Macron's comments?

According to a Politico report, when asked about Macron's comments on his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump only said that it was "altogether" about ending war in Gaza and Ukraine. In his speech, he had said, "We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately", and that he was deeply engaged in trying to secure a ceasefire.