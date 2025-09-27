India on Friday (Sep 26) slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism and peddling falsehoods. Exercising India’s right of reply, Petal Gahlot, first secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered a sharp rebuttal. Calling Shehbaz's speech "absurd theatrics", the Indian representative pointed out that Pakistan sheltered al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden for a decade before the United States neutralised him at a walled compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, for masterminding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Pakistan's ‘absurd theatrics’

“This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” said Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot.

She cited India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror complexes in Bahawalpur and Muridke. “A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” she asked.

On Sharif’s account of the recent conflict with India, Gahlot countered: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.”

Pakistan sheltered Bin Laden for a decade

The Indian diplomat then pointed out how Pakistan glorifies terrorism and even sheltered 9/11 attack mastermind Osama bin Laden for a decade. Calling Pakistan a country “steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism,” she said that Islamabad “has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end”.